NUS Study Shows Robot Vacuum Cleaners Can Be Hacked to Spy on People

Krishnendu Banerjee reports:

Automation is a new trend that is likely to last forever. From smart home systems to industries, robots have replaced humans for many jobs. At home, the scenario isn’t very different. Instead of mopping and cleaning the floors yourself, you can leave it up to the robot vacuum cleaner. It will do the job just about fine. But according to a new study, the very robot friend can be manipulated to spy on you.

Robot vacuum cleaners use LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors to navigate and map the floor plan. But those sensors could be repurposed to listen to conversations. Called LidarPhone, attackers could utilize the sensor and convert it into a laser microphone according to researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the University of Maryland in the U.S.