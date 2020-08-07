NSA warns of exposing location data

Adam Mazmanian reports:

The National Security Agency is reminding users of Defense Department and other national security systems used for intelligence or military missions to be sure their mobile devices and computers are not exposing location data.

In an Aug. 4 cybersecurity advisory, NSA warned users of the risks inherent in using connected devices that employ Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and transmit and receive cellular signals that can be used to identify the location of a mobile device even without provider cooperation.