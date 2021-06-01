NSA spied on European politicians through Danish telecommunications hub

Jun 012021
June 1, 2021 Surveillance
Catalin Cimpanu reports:
Denmark’s foreign secret service allowed the US National Security Agency to tap into a crucial internet and telecommunications hub in Denmark and spy on the communications of European politicians, a joint investigation by some of Europe’s biggest news agencies revealed on Sunday.
The covert spying operation, called Operation Dunhammer, took place between 2012 and 2014, based on a secret partnership signed by the two agencies.
