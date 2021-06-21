NSA Agrees to Release Records on FBI’s Improper Spying on 16,000 Americans

Jun 212021
 
 June 21, 2021  Posted by  Govt, Surveillance, U.S.

Zachary Stieber reports:

The National Security Agency (NSA) has agreed to release records on the FBI’s improper spying on thousands of Americans, the secretive agency disclosed in a recent letter.

The agreement may signal a rift between the NSA and the FBI, according to attorney Ty Clevenger.

Clevenger last year filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request on behalf of The Transparency Project, a Texas nonprofit, seeking information on the FBI’s improper searches of intelligence databases for information on 16,000 Americans.

Read more on The Epoch Times.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

