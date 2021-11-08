Now, Yahoo Shuts Down Its Services In China Amid Strict Data Privacy Laws

Nov 082021
Tajammul Pangarkar reports:
Amid strict data privacy laws in China, Yahoo has decided to shut down its service in the country. Yahoo said that the decision has been taken because of the ‘increasingly challenging environment for business. With this, Yahoo has become the latest American company that has decided to exit the country. “Because of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment, we have decided to pull the plug. But we remain committed to the rights of our users. We believe in a free and open internet. We are grateful to our users for their support,” a spokesperson of the company said.
Access to many features of Yahoo has been disappearing since 2013.
