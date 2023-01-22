Nothing Is Really Private, Until It Is Required to Be: Mississippi Legislature Proposes “Biometric Identifiers Privacy Act” to Protect Individual’s Personal Information
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP writes:
Over the past few decades, technology has taken a fascinating turn. One can use a retinal scan to expedite the airport security process. Need to clock in for work? This can be done with the scan of a finger. We even have the convenience of unlocking our iPhones with a simple, quick gaze into the phone’s front camera. While the use of this technology has certainly made things easier, such use across various industries has led to concerns about individual privacy.
In response to these concerns, the Mississippi Legislature, on January 12, 2023, proposed House Bill 467, the Biometric Identifiers Privacy Act. The proposed legislation, among other things, seeks to require private entities (1) to be forthcoming about their collection and storage of individuals’ biometric identifiers, and (2) to develop a policy that establishes a retention schedule and guidelines for destroying the biometric identifiers of individuals.
Read more about the bill’s provisions at JDSupra.