Notable Privacy and Security Books 2022

Dec 062022
 
 December 6, 2022

Daniel Solove writes:

Here are some notable books on privacy and security from 2022. This year, I celebrate the 15th anniversary from when I began these posts. To see a more comprehensive list of nonfiction works about privacy and security for all years, Professor Paul Schwartz and I maintain a resource page on Nonfiction Privacy + Security Books.

Looking for a gift idea for your favorite privacy or security advocate?  Or just want to treat yourself to some thought-provoking writing?

Check out Dan’s list of notable books for 2022 on his TeachPrivacy website.

