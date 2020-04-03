Not to be defeated by the pandemic, the Spring Privacy & Security Academy will go on — virtually

If you are like me, you have either been receiving emails telling you that events are postponed until some date to be determined in the future, or that they are canceled altogether, or switching to a virtual conference. The idea of a virtual conference never really appealed to me because I always preferred conferences where people could really interact and network. But that was then. This is now.

I have often raved about conferences organized by Professors Dan Solove, Paul Schwartz, and Chris Hoofnagle. The privacy conferences that they develop always contain some fresh topics and wonderful opportunities to learn, network, and catch up with old friends in the privacy and security community.

So I just did something I didn’t think I would ever do: I signed up for the Privacy & Security Virtual Spring Academy, which will be held from May 6 – May 8, with May 6 being a pre-conference day for an intensive summit or intensive workshops. I think if you take a look at the schedule for the conference, you will likely find topics and sessions of interest to you. For myself, I’m looking forward to the workshop on vendor management — particularly because there are so many breaches involving third-party vendors and business associates. I’m also really looking forward to a session on developments in Indian Data Protection. Kurt Wimmer of Covington & Burling, who is on the panel for that one, has detailed knowledge of what I have gone through in an Indian court because I was sued for reporting on a data leak — and apparently accused criminally of trying to extort the company. He is also aware of the Internet Freedom Foundation’s dedicated efforts to promote more data protective laws in India while protecting free speech and security researchers from malicious speech-chilling prosecution.

I am also really looking forward to the sessions on “The Rise of Privacy Tech” which seems especially topical during this pandemic, and “COVID-19 and Beyond: Ethical and Legal Implications of Using and Sharing Clinical Data Virtual Session for Artificial Intelligence.” And of course, I hope to gain more understanding of CCPA. I just wish there weren’t so many great topics and panels all at the same time!

Anyway, great thanks to the organizers for inviting me as now I find myself excited and looking forward to a professional conference in the foreseeable future. If you feel like you’re stagnating and in need of some intellectual stimulation, consider signing up for the academy.

But can we all agree not to laugh at each other’s haircuts or lack of haircuts? I hope so!

For more information about the event, see the event site.