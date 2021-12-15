Norway fines dating app Grindr $7.16M over privacy breach

Dec 152021
AP reports:
Norway’s data privacy watchdog on Wednesday fined gay dating app Grindr 65 million kroner ($7.16 million) for sending sensitive personal data to hundreds of potential advertising partners without users’ consent — a breach of strict European Union privacy rules.
The Norwegian Data Protection Authority said it imposed its highest fine to date because the California-based company didn’t comply with the EU’s tough data protection regulations. Norway isn’t a member of the 27-nation bloc but closely mirrors the rules of the European Union.
Read more at AP.
The data protection authority had signalled its intention to fine Grindr in a statement that lay out the facts and relevant factors in January, 2021.