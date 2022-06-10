Northern Territory woman to face court for alleged disclosure of confidential information after ICAC referral

Jun 102022
 
 June 10, 2022  Posted by  Breaches, Court, Govt, Non-U.S.

Jano Gibson reports:

The Northern Territory’s anti-corruption commissioner says his staff “must act with the utmost integrity” after police issued a woman with a notice to appear in court for alleged disclosure of confidential information.

Earlier today, NT Police said detectives from the Special References Unit had executed a warrant and seized a 23-year-old woman’s mobile phone on June 3.

Detectives conducted the operation after receiving a referral from the Office of the Independent Commissioner Against Corruption, NT Police said.

