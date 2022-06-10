Northern Territory woman to face court for alleged disclosure of confidential information after ICAC referral
Jun 102022
Jano Gibson reports:
The Northern Territory’s anti-corruption commissioner says his staff “must act with the utmost integrity” after police issued a woman with a notice to appear in court for alleged disclosure of confidential information.
Earlier today, NT Police said detectives from the Special References Unit had executed a warrant and seized a 23-year-old woman’s mobile phone on June 3.
Detectives conducted the operation after receiving a referral from the Office of the Independent Commissioner Against Corruption, NT Police said.
