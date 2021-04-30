North Carolina school district buys face biometrics to monitor students and staff

Apr 302021
April 30, 2021 Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools
Jim Nash reports:
A facial recognition system has been purchased in North Caroline by a rural school district northwest of Charlotte.
News of controversies involving face biometrics, including at least one in a school district in New York, appear not to have reached Mitchell County Schools officials or, at least, to have impressed them.
According to an article in the local paper, the Mitchell News-Journal, the district’s board of education reportedly was pleased with how inexpensive their new biometric system will be and how a trial version identified Mitchell’s resource officer through a disguise.
