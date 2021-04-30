North Carolina school district buys face biometrics to monitor students and staff

 April 30, 2021  Posted by  Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools

Jim Nash reports:

A facial recognition system has been purchased in North Caroline by a rural school district northwest of Charlotte.

News of controversies involving face biometrics, including at least one in a school district in New York, appear not to have reached Mitchell County Schools officials or, at least, to have impressed them.

According to an article in the local paper, the Mitchell News-Journal, the district’s board of education reportedly was pleased with how inexpensive their new biometric system will be and how a trial version identified Mitchell’s resource officer through a disguise.

Read more on BiometricUpdate.com.

 

