Non-Vaccinated Austrians to Be Fined Starting From March 15

From the Your Papers, Please! Department:

Since February 4, the mandate of imposing full and booster vaccination from Austrian citizens has entered force in the country. As a result, President Alexander Van der Bellen has signed the new law, according to which all adults residing in the country have to be vaccinated or risk being fined €600, starting from March 15.

Except for specific categories, such as pregnant people, those with health conditions affected by vaccines, and those who have been previously infected with COVID-19, the rest are required to get vaccinated, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

From March 15, authorities will begin conducting random checks for vaccination certificates, including traffic stops. Moreover, according to this vaccine mandate, which is set to expire on January 31, 2024, people can be fined up to four times a year, with fines increasing up to €3,400.