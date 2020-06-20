Nobody reads privacy policies. This senator wants lawmakers to stop pretending we do.

So I was intrigued when Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) called me recently to say he wants lawmakers to stop pretending like we do. “Nobody reads the small print,” he said. “You end up giving up far too much data.”

Read more on Washington Post.

This was one of the recurring themes at the recent Privacy Law Scholars Conference that I was privileged to attend — privacy law scholars uniformly agreed that notice and consent was a failed approach and that we needed to move on to other approaches– including regulation. One scholar noted that embracing regulation would require some of us to get over “neoliberal paranoia about regulation.” I found that a surprising statement, as it’s usually not the liberals who object to privacy protective legislation (at least not if it doesn’t pre-empt stronger protections). To the contrary, I tend to see more neoconservative objections to regulating businesses. And businesses certainly lobby the conservatives and Republicans in Congress a lot.

So let’s agree that we all need to come together to find some solution. And just as we argued for years that we needed to keep the internet free from a lot of regulation so it could innovate and thrive, now we need to say, “Okay, but we need to protect privacy much better than we have done, so let’s sit down and come up with some enforceable regulations to protect ourselves.”

You can read Senator Brown’s discussion draft form of the Data Accountability and Transparency Act to help start the conversation. EPIC.org commented on the introduction of the bill this way: