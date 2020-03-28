No, “triage” doesn’t mean that you get to discriminate against immigrants, the disabled, or any other group

Much of the world first seems to be learning what “triage” really means. Even for many healthcare professionals, triage has never been so meaningful, real, or brutal as it is during this pandemic when ventilators and PPE are in short supply.

So who gets treated and who doesn’t when you run out of personnel and supplies?

The concept of triage is that you try to save as many as you can — meaning you allocate resources to those must likely to survive with a good outcome if they get treatment.

So old people? Sorry….?

People with serious underlying medical conditions? Sorry…?

What about people in good physical health but intellectually disabled?

What about people with dementia?

Yesterday, I read some concerning news that some states were suggesting that people with mental/intellectual disabilities would not be priorities in triage situations. Yes, people with dementia may have trouble remembering what to do or how to take care of themselves, but does that mean that we don’t try to save them while we try to save someone else who may be intellectually intact but who hasn’t taken care of their health over the years?

You can try to save someone who has been a heavy smoker for years or someone who doesn’t smoke but has not lived independently in years. Whom do you try to save?

HHS/OCR has issued a statement that I am reproducing in full below.