No reasonable expectation of privacy in Twitter account closed for violating TOS for child porn

Mar 082022
Seen at FourthAmendment.com:
Twitter deactivated defendant’s account for violation of its terms of service and reported him to NCMEC. Defendant had no reasonable expectation of privacy in the files Twitter had preserved on him. “The Court finds under the circumstances of the case and in light of Twitter’s express zero tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation, once Defendant violated that policy, he lacked a reasonable expectation of privacy in the Twitter account.” United States v. Sporn, 2022 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 39070 (D.Kan. Mar. 4. 2022).