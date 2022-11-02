No reasonable expectation of privacy in bloody clothes in trauma room at hospital

John Wesley Hall Jr. writes:
Defendant had no reasonable expectation of privacy in a trauma room he was in about 15 minutes before the police arrived. His bloody clothes were in plain view. People v. Turner, 2022 IL App (5th) 190329, 2022 Ill. App. LEXIS 460 (Oct. 31, 2022):
[*P57] In considering the above caselaw and legal principles, we do not find defendant had a legitimate expectation of privacy in the trauma room. It is undisputed that the second factor is established. Defendant was legitimately present in the trauma room to seek medical treatment for his gunshot wound. However, none of the other factors support finding a reasonable expectation of privacy. Defendant had neither ownership over (first factor) nor a possessory interest (third factor) in the area. He was in the room about 15 minutes before officers arrived, and there was no evidence that defendant had prior use of the trauma room (fourth factor).
