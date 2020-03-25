No privacy review completed of controversial Telus Health Babylon app

Mar 252020
March 25, 2020 Business, Healthcare, Non-U.S.
Charles Rusnell reports:
A privacy review of Babylon, the controversial telehealth doctor consultation app, may not be completed for a year or more.
Telus Health has submitted a privacy impact assessment of the app to Alberta’s privacy commissioner but a review of its impact on the confidentiality of individuals’ health information will take time.
Scott Sibbald, a spokesperson for commissioner Jill Clayton, confirmed Monday that Telus Health met its obligation under the provincial privacy act by submitting an assessment before the app was recently launched.
