No privacy review completed of controversial Telus Health Babylon app

Charles Rusnell reports:

A privacy review of Babylon, the controversial telehealth doctor consultation app, may not be completed for a year or more.

Telus Health has submitted a privacy impact assessment of the app to Alberta’s privacy commissioner but a review of its impact on the confidentiality of individuals’ health information will take time.

Scott Sibbald, a spokesperson for commissioner Jill Clayton, confirmed Monday that Telus Health met its obligation under the provincial privacy act by submitting an assessment before the app was recently launched.