‘No privacy’: Is the Georgia DMV allowed to use your ID for this?

Ciara Cummings reports:

Going to the Georgia Department of Motor Vehicles and getting your picture taken is expected, but the agency is also keeping that photo in a facial recognition system.

According to the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS), it does so to help law enforcement in cases of specific violent crimes. However, some state lawmakers were unsettled after an Atlanta News First investigation uncovered the process.

State Reps. Brad Thomas (R-Holly Springs) and Brian Prince (D-Augusta) weren’t aware of the process. Both lawmakers sit on the House Technology and Infrastructure Innovation committee which, according to its mission statement, works on issues involving new and emerging technologies and their implications for Georgia’s economy.