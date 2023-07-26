No Laughing Matter: Comedian Sarah Silverman Sues Meta Platforms and OpenAI for Copyright Infringement
July 26, 2023 Artificial Intelligence, Business, Court
Ashley M. Robinson of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP writes:
Comedian Sarah Silverman and authors Richard Kadrey and Christopher Golden recently filed class-action lawsuits against Meta Platforms (parent company of Facebook) and ChatGPT maker OpenAI (backed by Microsoft Corp.) for allegedly using their copyrighted content without authorization to train artificial intelligence (AI) language models. Meta and OpenAI’s AI language models, known as large language models, aim to replicate human conversation and automate tasks. The lawsuits, filed in San Francisco federal court, highlight the legal challenges faced by developers of chat bots who rely on copyrighted material to create realistic responses.
