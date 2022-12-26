No injunction against Meta over medical info

Dec 262022
December 26, 2022 Business, Court, Featured News, Healthcare, Online
From Courthouse News:
A federal judge in California declined to issue a preliminary injunction that would have stopped Meta from using its “Meta Pixel” web tracker to collect identifying medical information about Facebook users. Though the users raise “what is potentially a serious problem,” the social media platform’s internal systems already address the management of that information and it would be “technologically infeasible” for it to modify the existing filters. Read the ruling here.
h/t, Joe Cadillic