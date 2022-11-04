NLRB General Counsel Memo on Electronic Monitoring of Employees

Nov 042022
November 4, 2022 Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools
Jonathan J. Spitz, Richard F. Vitarelli, Joseph J. Lazzarotti, and Chad P. Richter of JacksonLewis write:
Responding in part to the nature of the post-COVID-19 remote workplace, NLRB GC Jennifer Abruzzo has released a memo on employers’ use of electronic monitoring and automated management in the workplace. The memo also directs NLRB Regions to submit to the Division of Advice any cases involving intrusive or abusive electronic surveillance and algorithmic management that interferes with the exercise of NLRA Section 7 rights.
Read the full article on Jackson Lewis’ Labor & Collective Bargaining.