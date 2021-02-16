NJ school official responds to virtual learning complaints by shaming parent

Lucas Manfredi reports:

Following repeated virtual learning complaints from a New Jersey parent, a school official fired back with an email shaming that mom.

“We know that parents and students are not following the same CDC guidelines that you continue to share with us that detail the importance of social distancing and mask wearing,” assistant superintendent of Middlesex Borough schools Paul Rafalowski wrote, according to a Feb. 11 email obtained by NJ Advance Media. “Case in point, we were provided a number of photos that illustrate the precise reason our school community remains in Phase 1 (virtual).”

The photos attached in the email reportedly show the unidentified parent in question with four other adults and 16 children in close proximity without masks while sledding. In addition to community behavior, Rafalowski cited case numbers in the borough since January as the reason for not returning to in-person classes.