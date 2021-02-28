NJ: How Montclair schools are starting to monitor students online with GoGuardian

Feb 282021
 
 February 28, 2021  Posted by  Youth & Schools

Louis C. Hochman reports:

Montclair public schools are piloting a tool that would let teachers monitor students’ online activities, message students and even close students’ browser tabs when logged into their district accounts.

The initiative is prompted by staff recommendations, and a need to keep students safe online, schools Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Ponds told Montclair Local. But it has prompted concerns about privacy among some parents and students, as word filtered out into the community over the last few days.

Read more on Montclair Local.

