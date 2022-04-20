NJ: Court order for cell phone passcodes is a 5A question; 4A inquiry erroneously included

Apr 202022
April 20, 2022 Court, Laws, Surveillance, U.S.
From FourthAmendment.com:
“The State appeals the denial of its motion to compel a cell phone passcode from defendant, C.J.L. The State argues the motion court erred by overlooking critical ownership evidence and misapplying the foregone conclusion doctrine, effectively importing Fourth Amendment principles into what is a Fifth Amendment inquiry. After examining the record in light of the recent decision in State v. Andrews, 243 N.J. 447, 234 A.3d 1254 (2020), which extended the foregone conclusion doctrine to passcodes, we agree and reverse because the State presented sufficient evidence on the issue of ownership and possession.”
