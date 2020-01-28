NIST Releases Version 1.0 of its Privacy Framework

 January 28, 2020

Chloe Goodwin of Covington & Burling writes:

The Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”) has released Version 1.0 of its Privacy Framework.  This voluntary framework aims to provide organizations with strategies to improve their privacy practices, build customer trust, and fulfill compliance obligations.  It is designed to be flexible and non-prescriptive, allowing public and private organizations of all sizes to adapt the framework to their own goals and priorities.

Read more on InsidePrivacy.  They note that:

NIST will host a webinar on January 29 providing an introduction to the Privacy Framework.  Registration is available here.

