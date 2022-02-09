NIST Publishes Recommended Criteria for Cybersecurity Labeling for Consumer Internet of Things (IoT) Products
Micaela McMurrough, Ashden Fein, and Matthew Harden of Covington and Burling write:
On February 4, 2022, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”) published its Recommended Criteria for Cybersecurity Labeling for Consumer Internet of Things (IoT) Products (“IoT Criteria”). The IoT Criteria make recommendations for cybersecurity labeling for consumer IoT products, in other words, for IoT products intended for personal, family, or household use.
The purpose of the publication, as described by NIST, is to identify “key elements of a potential labeling scheme.” The publication makes clear, however, that the scheme would not be established or managed by NIST, but rather “by another organization or program,” referred to in the publication as the “scheme owner.” The identity of the scheme owner is undetermined, but it “could be a public or private sector” entity.
