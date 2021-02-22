Ninth Circuit Sends Alexa Surreptitious Recording Case to Arbitration–Tice v. Amazon

Venkat Balasubramani writes about the appellate opinion in Tice v. Amazon, No. 20-55432 (9th Cir. Feb. 19, 2021):

Lawsuits over voice-activated assistants (and other smart home devices) are interesting. Plaintiffs have been creative about who asserts the claims to navigate around the issue that often sinks class actions: arbitration. This has resulted in claims brought by neighbors, spouses, and minors. This particular lawsuit is by a spouse (Hayley Tice). Tice acknowledged that she used Amazon (i.e., to make purchases), but her husband purchased the device. She claimed that while she agreed to Amazon’s general terms of service, “she never agreed to the terms of the Alexa TOU.”

