Ninth Circuit revives children’s suit against Google over surreptitious tracking

Edvard Pettersson reports:
Google must face a purported class-action lawsuit by children who claimed they were tracked and profiled for targeted ads without their parents’ consent while watching YouTube videos.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed a judge’s dismissal of the children’s claims brought under various state laws because, the appellate panel said, the judge had wrongly concluded that these claims were preempted by federal law.
