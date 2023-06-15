Nigeria now has a data protection legislation after years of back and forth

Jun 152023
Ayang Macdonald reports:
Nigerian President Ahmed Bola Tinubu on Wednesday June 14 signed into law the country’s Data Protection Bill, weeks after it was okayed by the country’s National Assembly.
The move now brings to an end lingering efforts which started in 2018 to enact the legislation in a country on the full course of digital transformation. A digital rights lawyer and data protection advocate in Nigeria Solomon Okedara called it the birth of a new era for digital rights in the country.
