NHS Staff Reprimanded For WhatsApp Data Sharing

Aug 012023
 
 August 1, 2023  Posted by  Breaches, Healthcare, Non-U.S.

Phil Muncaster reports:

An NHS trust has been reprimanded by the UK’s data protection regulator after it was discovered that staff had been sharing patient details on an unapproved app for two years.

Some 26 staff at NHS Lanarkshire accessed the WhatsApp group between April 2020 and April 2022, entering sensitive patient data including names, phone numbers, addresses, images, videos, screenshots and clinical information, according to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Read more at Infosecurity Magazine.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.