NHS Staff Reprimanded For WhatsApp Data Sharing

August 1, 2023
Phil Muncaster reports:
An NHS trust has been reprimanded by the UK’s data protection regulator after it was discovered that staff had been sharing patient details on an unapproved app for two years.
Some 26 staff at NHS Lanarkshire accessed the WhatsApp group between April 2020 and April 2022, entering sensitive patient data including names, phone numbers, addresses, images, videos, screenshots and clinical information, according to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).
