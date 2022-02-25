NHS Scotland Covid app rebuked for breaching data privacy laws

Severin Carrell reports:

The Scottish government and NHS Scotland have been rebuked for breaching data privacy laws on a Covid vaccine status app downloaded by millions of people.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which polices the UK’s privacy laws, said it had warned the Scottish government and NHS last year that there were serious privacy problems with the app, but that not all those problems were fixed before it was launched.

The ICO said between 555,000 and 615,000 people were affected by the error.

Read more at The Guardian.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

