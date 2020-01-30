NH: Defense fights admission of ‘Ring’ doorbell video in Rochester shooting trial

Kimberley Haas reports:

The public defender for a Rochester man who is accused of shooting his brother in the arm is arguing that audio recorded on a neighbor’s Ring video doorbell violates the wiretapping statute and should not be admitted as evidence at trial.

Timothy Burke, 31, was indicted by a grand jury at Strafford County Superior Court last week on charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, witness tampering, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being an armed career criminal.

Read more on the Union Leader.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

