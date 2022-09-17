Newsom signs children’s online safety bill into California law

Rebecca Klar reports:

Tech companies will have to put extra safety features and data privacy measures in place for California children on their platforms based on a bill signed into law Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

The law establishes the California Age Appropriate Design Code Act, which will put limits on the type of data tech companies collect on minors and set the highest default privacy settings for young users.

The bill also requires that privacy information, terms of service, policies and community standards are easily accessible and upheld.