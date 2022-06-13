News items you might have missed

Here’s a smattering of news items compiled by Joe Cadillic:
Activists Successfully Sue Marion County Sheriff for Illegally Sharing License Plate Reader Data:
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2022/06/activists-successfully-sue-california-sheriff-for-illegally-sharing-alpr-data/
EU Commission must withdraw new law to uphold online privacy, security and free expression – StateWatch
https://www.statewatch.org/news/2022/june/european-commission-must-withdraw-new-law-to-uphold-online-privacy-security-and-free-expression/
ICE Searched LexisNexis Database Over a Million Times in Just 7 Months:
https://theintercept.com/2022/06/09/ice-lexisnexis-mass-surveillances/
Delta’s new facial recognition art display shows everyone something different:
https://gizmodo.com/delta-s-airport-display-uses-face-recognition-for-fligh-1849039403
$100M Google Photos BIPA settlement but most of the money will go to attorneys not people:
https://cookcountyrecord.com/stories/626685713-google-photos-lawsuit-administrators-begin-accepting-claims-for-cut-of-100m-biometrics-privacy-class-action-settlement
Can police secretly spy on your home without a warrant? Appeals Court doesn’t know:
https://www.courthousenews.com/can-police-secretly-spy-on-your-home-without-a-warrant-the-first-circuit-doesnt-know/
Italy- Data Protection Authority fined Municipality of Taranto €150,000 for public surveillance cameras:
https://www.garanteprivacy.it/web/guest/home/docweb/-/docweb-display/docweb/9777974
Italy- Data Protection Authority fined trash collection company Amiu €200,000 for collecting video images of people:
https://www.garanteprivacy.it/web/guest/home/docweb/-/docweb-display/docweb/9777996
Find these and many more on Joe’s substack, Politically Incorrect News.