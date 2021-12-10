News Group settle News of the World and Sun hacking claims, Statements in Open Court

Dec 102021
December 10, 2021 Breaches, Court, Non-U.S., Surveillance
On 8 and 9 December 2021 the settlement of a 15 phone hacking claims against News Group Newspapers were announced. A series of statements in open court were read before Fancourt J, culminating in a high profile and hard hitting unilateral statement in open court by Sienna Miller.
This claim was against the Sun alone. Her statement in open court [pdf] set out the her belief that:
- The Sun newspaper was engaged in “prolonged” and “substantial” phone hacking, and personally targeted her
- Former editor Rebekah Brooks was responsible for leaking the news that Ms Miller was pregnant, an intrusion which had a profound and damaging effect on her.
