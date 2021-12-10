News Group settle News of the World and Sun hacking claims, Statements in Open Court

 December 10, 2021

On 8 and 9 December 2021 the settlement of a 15 phone hacking claims against News Group Newspapers were announced.  A series of statements in open court were read before Fancourt J, culminating in a high profile and hard hitting unilateral statement in open court by Sienna Miller.

This claim was against the Sun alone.  Her statement in open court [pdf] set out the her belief that:

  • The Sun newspaper was engaged in “prolonged” and “substantial” phone hacking, and personally targeted her
  • Former editor Rebekah Brooks was responsible for leaking the news that Ms Miller was pregnant, an intrusion which had a profound and damaging effect on her.

