News from here and there this past week…..

Social Credit Surveillance Will Reach $736M Globally By 2026:
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5134311/socialcredit-market-by-physical-and-cyber
CBP stopping and searching vehicles in Salton City, California:
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/firearm-ammo-meth-seized-vehicle-stop
Court Orders The FBI To Reveal Details About Sabre Tracking More Than 1 Billion Passengers Air Travels In Real Time:
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2022/01/court-orders-authorizing-law-enforcement-track-peoples-air-travels-real-time-must
https://www.eff.org/document/forbes-media-v-united-states-eff-amicus-brief
FBI agrees to licensing contract with Clearview AI:
https://www.cyberscoop.com/feds-spending-on-facial-recognition-tech-continues-unmitigated-despite-privacy-concerns/
https://techinquiry.org/explorer/vendor/clearview%20ai%2C%20inc./
Amazon Fresh to open first palm scanning grocery stores in Massachusetts:
https://www.wcvb.com/article/amazon-to-open-first-grocery-stores-in-massachusetts-new-england/38321098
https://www.patriotledger.com/story/news/2021/09/30/amazon-fresh-store-under-construction-braintree-shopping-center/5931017001/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf7por-57yI
The FBI’s Honeypot Phone Company Anom Shipped Over 100 Phones to the United States:
https://www.vice.com/en/article/epxp8w/fbi-anom-shipped-100-phones-united-states
Project [email protected] Will Create A Database Of Every Patients’ Home Address:
https://www.fedscoop.com/hhs-tech-spec-patient-addresses/
https://oncprojectracking.healthit.gov/wiki/pages/viewpage.action?pageId=180486153
https://oncprojectracking.healthit.gov/wiki/pages/viewpage.action?pageId=180486153&preview=/180486153/237306170/Project-USA-Infographic-Patients.pdf
Interpol’s “Project First” Facial Recognition Database:
https://www.interpol.int/en/Crimes/Terrorism/Identifying-terrorist-suspects
Europe’s (Europol) surveillance crisis:
https://www.politico.eu/article/europe-surveillance-crisis-gdpr-privacy-data/
Austria- Data Protection Authority ruled Google Analytics violates EU law:
https://www.euractiv.com/section/politics/short_news/use-of-google-analytics-violates-eu-law-austrian-authority-rules/
Monaco- Data Protection Authority statement on data protection compliance for health passports:
https://www.ccin.mc/images/Extension_pass_sanitaire.pdf
UK- Assange appeals U.S. extradition ruling to country’s top court:
https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/assange-appeals-us-extradition-ruling-uks-top-court-2021-12-23/
UK- ICO investigates police use of app to secretly record calls from mobile phones:
https://www.computerweekly.com/news/252511938/ICO-investigation-after-police-use-app-to-covertly-record-calls-from-mobile-phones
Turkey- Government’s National Biometric Data Management System goes live:
https://www.raillynews.com/2022/01/Indigenous-biometric-data-system-put-into-service-in-Turkey/
AU- Government Reviews Its Encryption-Breaking Law, Says It’s Cool And Good:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20220108/20185548253/australian-government-reviews-encryption-breaking-law-says-cool-good.shtml
Canada- Government to force unvaccinated to pay a steep health tax:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/unvaccinated-health-contribution-quebec-1.6311054
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/quebec-government-becomes-worlds-1st-impose-steep-health-tax-unvaxxed-citizens
