News from here and there this past week…..

Jan 232022
 
 January 23, 2022  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Govt, Healthcare, Laws, Surveillance

Some of the news stories spotted by Joe Cadillic this past week:

Social Credit Surveillance Will Reach $736M Globally By 2026:
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5134311/socialcredit-market-by-physical-and-cyber

CBP stopping and searching vehicles in Salton City, California:
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/firearm-ammo-meth-seized-vehicle-stop

Court Orders The FBI To Reveal Details About Sabre Tracking More Than 1 Billion Passengers Air Travels In Real Time:
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2022/01/court-orders-authorizing-law-enforcement-track-peoples-air-travels-real-time-must
https://www.eff.org/document/forbes-media-v-united-states-eff-amicus-brief

FBI agrees to licensing contract with Clearview AI:
https://www.cyberscoop.com/feds-spending-on-facial-recognition-tech-continues-unmitigated-despite-privacy-concerns/
https://techinquiry.org/explorer/vendor/clearview%20ai%2C%20inc./

Amazon Fresh to open first palm scanning grocery stores in Massachusetts:
https://www.wcvb.com/article/amazon-to-open-first-grocery-stores-in-massachusetts-new-england/38321098
https://www.patriotledger.com/story/news/2021/09/30/amazon-fresh-store-under-construction-braintree-shopping-center/5931017001/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf7por-57yI

The FBI’s Honeypot Phone Company Anom Shipped Over 100 Phones to the United States:
https://www.vice.com/en/article/epxp8w/fbi-anom-shipped-100-phones-united-states

Project [email protected] Will Create A Database Of Every Patients’ Home Address:
https://www.fedscoop.com/hhs-tech-spec-patient-addresses/
https://oncprojectracking.healthit.gov/wiki/pages/viewpage.action?pageId=180486153
https://oncprojectracking.healthit.gov/wiki/pages/viewpage.action?pageId=180486153&preview=/180486153/237306170/Project-USA-Infographic-Patients.pdf

Interpol’s “Project First” Facial Recognition Database:
https://www.interpol.int/en/Crimes/Terrorism/Identifying-terrorist-suspects

Europe’s (Europol) surveillance crisis:
https://www.politico.eu/article/europe-surveillance-crisis-gdpr-privacy-data/

Austria- Data Protection Authority ruled Google Analytics violates EU law:
https://www.euractiv.com/section/politics/short_news/use-of-google-analytics-violates-eu-law-austrian-authority-rules/

Monaco- Data Protection Authority statement on data protection compliance for health passports:
https://www.ccin.mc/images/Extension_pass_sanitaire.pdf

UK- Assange appeals U.S. extradition ruling to country’s top court:
https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/assange-appeals-us-extradition-ruling-uks-top-court-2021-12-23/

UK- ICO investigates police use of app to secretly record calls from mobile phones:
https://www.computerweekly.com/news/252511938/ICO-investigation-after-police-use-app-to-covertly-record-calls-from-mobile-phones

Turkey- Government’s National Biometric Data Management System goes live:
https://www.raillynews.com/2022/01/Indigenous-biometric-data-system-put-into-service-in-Turkey/

AU- Government Reviews Its Encryption-Breaking Law, Says It’s Cool And Good:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20220108/20185548253/australian-government-reviews-encryption-breaking-law-says-cool-good.shtml

Canada- Government to force unvaccinated to pay a steep health tax:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/unvaccinated-health-contribution-quebec-1.6311054
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/quebec-government-becomes-worlds-1st-impose-steep-health-tax-unvaxxed-citizens

Find more links to privacy news stories this past week on Joe Cadillic’s MassPrivateI.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.