New Yorkers protest against illegal forced quarantine policy

August 28, 2022 Healthcare, Laws, Surveillance, U.S.
Jeremy Loffredo writes that instead of just accepting the court’s ruling that overturned a state law that empowered the state to detain and quarantine anyone suspected of having a communicable disease, the state is appealing the ruling.
By appealing the court’s decision, the state is signaling that even with the supposed COVID public health crisis ending, they want the power to lock up “suspected” health threats for undisclosed amounts of time, with no clear legal path out of quarantine.
Protesters characterized this move by the State of New York as a power grab under the guise of public health.
h/t, Joe Cadillic