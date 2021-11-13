New York State Requires Private Employers to Notify Employees of Electronic Monitoring

Nov 132021
Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On November 8, 2021, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law A.430/S.2628 (the “Act”), which requires private employers with a place of business in New York State to provide their employees prior written notice, upon hiring, of any electronic monitoring, as defined in the Act, to which the employees will be subjected by the employer.
Under the Act, covered electronic monitoring encompasses any monitoring or interception of employee telephone conversations, emails and internet usage by the employer through any electronic device or system, including computers, telephones, wires, radios, or electromagnetic, photoelectronic, or photo-optical systems.
