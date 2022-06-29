New York State officials are disregarding the law banning facial recognition in schools and are putting students in danger.

Juan Miguel and Daniel Schwarz of  the NYCLU write:

To protect students, New York State adopted a law in 2020 placing a moratorium on the use of invasive, biased, privacy-destroying biometric surveillance in schools. The moratorium cannot be lifted until the New York State Education Department (NYSED) issues a report on the risks and benefits of this technology in schools and the Commissioner of Education authorizes its use.

Despite this ban, the NYCLU has uncovered evidence that New York officials — including NYSED  — are ignoring the law by approving grant applications for schools to purchase biometric surveillance technologies, including facial recognition.

