New York Requires Businesses To Notify Employees of Electronic Monitoring

Micaela McMurrough, Libbie Canter, and Teresa Lewi of Covington & Burling write:

On November 8, 2021, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new electronic monitoring law (S2628) requiring New York businesses that monitor or intercept employees’ e-mails, telephone calls, or internet usage to notify employees in writing of these practices.  The new law amends the state’s civil rights law and takes effect on May 7, 2022.

According to the memorandum submitted by the New York State legislature in support of the bill, one reason for the notice requirement is to “protect[] employee privacy by making sure that [employees] understand the consequences of inappropriate internet activity.”

Read more at InsidePrivacy.

