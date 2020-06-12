New York Legislators Dump Law That Allowed PDs To Withhold Officers’ Disciplinary Records

Tim Cushing writes:

More than 40 years after a law went on the books in New York allowing cops, firefighters, and corrections officers to have their disciplinary records hidden from the public, the NYPD suddenly decided to start following the law.

For years, the NYPD gave journalists access to “Personnel Orders,” which detailed the outcomes of closed internal investigations. They were posted on a clipboard in the NYPD’s public information office, making them as public as any record can be. In 2016, the NYPD suddenly decided it was no longer going to share these with the public, citing (I’m not even kidding) a need to “save paper.”