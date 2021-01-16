New York Could Become the Next Hotbed of Class Action Litigation Over Biometric Privacy

Joseph Lazzarotti of JacksonLewis writes:

Dubbed the “Biometric Privacy Act,” New York Assembly Bill 27 (“BPA”) is virtually identical to the Biometric Information Privacy Act in Illinois, 740 ILCS 14 et seq. (BIPA). Enacted in 2008, BIPA only recently triggered thousands of class actions in Illinois. If the BPA is enacted in New York, it likely will not take as long for litigation to begin under the new privacy law. Interestingly, late last year, Governor Cuomo signed AB A6787D which, among other things, prohibited the use of biometric identifying technology in schools at least until July 1, 2022.