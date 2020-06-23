New York Civil Liberties Union files lawsuit over Lockport facial recognition system

WGRZ reports:

The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) filed a lawsuit on Monday against the New York State Education Department (NYSED) for approving facial recognition technology to be used at the Lockport City Schools last year.

The NYCLU says the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Lockport parents, Jim Shultz and Renee Cheatham, saying the facial recognition technology system is in violation of student data protection laws. The lawsuit aims to have NYSED’s approval of the facial recognition system revoked and have Lockport deactivate the system.