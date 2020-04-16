New York Bill Would Ban Geolocation Tracking and Geofencing Warrants

Apr 162020
 
 April 16, 2020

Mike Maharrey reports:

 A bill introduced in the New York Assembly would ban geolocation tracking and geofencing warrants. Passage of the legislation would not only protect privacy in New York; it would also hinder the growth of the federal surveillance state.

Asm. Dan Quart (D-Manhatten) introduced Assembly Bill 10246 (A10246) on April 8. The legislation would ban the search of geolocation data of a group of people who are under no individual suspicion of having committed a crime and would bar courts from issuing reverse location search warrants. The proposed law also creates a process to suppress any evidence gathered in violation of the law.

Read more on TenthAmendmentCenter.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

