New York attorney general orders stalkerware maker to notify hacked victims

Zack Whittaker reports:

A New York-based spyware maker has agreed to notify the individuals whose phones were compromised by its mobile surveillance software, following a deal with the New York attorney general’s office announced Thursday.

Under the agreement, Patrick Hinchy, whose 16 companies promoted apps like PhoneSpector and Highster, will also pay $410,000 in civil penalties for illegally promoting the mobile surveillance software that allowed its customers to spy on another person’s phone without their knowledge.

According to the New York attorney general’s office, the apps sold by Hinchy allowed his customers to secretly monitor a victim’s phone and access their device data, including text messages and emails, photos, browsing history and precise location data.