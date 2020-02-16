New Year, New Local Ban-the-Box Restrictions on Background Checks

Alison Hightower and Rod Fliegel of Littler write:

With the start of a new year—and a new decade—employers in San Francisco, California, Waterloo, Iowa, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, must follow new “ban-the-box” laws restricting their use of criminal records in hiring and personnel decisions.  In addition, Maryland’s statewide ban-the-box law becomes operative on February 29, 2020.1  Looking ahead, St. Louis, Missouri enacted new restrictions that will take effect on January 1, 2021.  Federal contractors also will be subject to new restrictions as of December 20, 2021. The following summarizes the three new city-wide laws that are now, or will soon be, in place.

Read more on Littler.

