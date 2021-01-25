New tool makes it possible to do research on patient records without seeing sensitive information – researchers

This appears to be a sponsored article written by Oddny Johnsen of the Norwegian centre for E-health research. It appeared on Sciencenorway.no.

A new IT tool will make it easier to carry out quality assurance throughout the health service.

“We can now easily extract information and statistics from electronic health records (EHR) to conduct research and quality assurance, without any risk of comprising sensitive information,” says professor Johan Gustav Bellika at the Norwegian Centre for E-health Research.

This technology could be an important step towards a national system for patient records, even if data is spread across numerous systems.

“The tool can be applied to all electronic health records, regardless of where in the system the record is stored, at a dentist, at a nursing home or a hospital. Not even the researchers will be able to identify which patient record the information comes from,” explains researcher Kassaye Yitbarek Yigzaw.

The tool is based on a data protection algorithm which Yigzaw developed and studied for his PhD in 2017.

To test the tool, researchers looked into prescriptions of antibiotics by GPs. The tool and its special algorithm were installed on the servers of three Norwegian GP centres.