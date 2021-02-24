New Sweeping Data Privacy Legislation Introduced in Minnesota

Lisa Ellingson and Nadeem Schwen of Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A. write:

Minnesota is now the latest state to take strides towards enacting an omnibus consumer data privacy law. On February 22, 2021, the “Minnesota Consumer Data Privacy Act” was introduced as HF 1492 by Rep. Steve Elkins (DFL) and Rep. Mohamud Noor (DFL) in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The proposed Minnesota Consumer Data Privacy Act (“MCDPA”) is largely based on the 2021 version of the proposed Washington Privacy Act (SB 5062), and bears many similarities to the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (“CDPA”).