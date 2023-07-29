Smartphone Vulnerability That Could Expose User Location to Hackers Found by Researchers

Jace Dela Cruz

A recent discovery by a PhD student of Northeastern University has revealed a potential vulnerability in text messaging that could expose smartphone users’ location to hackers.

PhD student in cybersecurity at Northeastern Evangelos Bitsikas and his research group employed a sophisticated machine-learning program to analyze data from the traditional SMS system, which has been used since the early 1990s and identified this concerning flaw.

Bitsikas explained that the vulnerability lies in the automated delivery notification feature of SMS. When a text message is sent, the recipient’s phone automatically responds with a delivery notification.