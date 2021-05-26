New Report and Scorecard Shows Which Retailers Are Using Facial Recognition on Shoppers, Employees

May 262021
May 26, 2021 Business, Surveillance, U.S.
Digital rights group Fight for the Future has launched a new website and scorecard that tracks whether or not top retailers use, don’t use, or might use facial recognition on people in their stores. Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, Lowes, and Macy’s are among the stores flagged as using facial recognition on shoppers and workers. Walgreens, McDonald’s, 7-11, and Best Buy are among retailers that have not clarified their policies. Home Depot, Target, Costco, CVS, Dollar Tree, and Verizon confirmed to Fight for the Future that they are not using facial recognition in their stores.
Read more on Fight for the Future.
via Joe Cadillic